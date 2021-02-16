LIVESTREAMING: Ghana VS Tanzania (U-20 Africa Cup of Nations)

Ghana U-20 team, the Black Satellites will today, February 16, 2021, take on Tanzania's U-20 side in the ongoing youth Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.

The Ngorongoro Heroes of Tanzania will face the Black Satellites in a Group C opener of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



Ghana is hoping to reclaim its lost glory in the U-20 championship by winning the ongoing campaign and a win today will be a good start for the Satellites.



Coach Karim Zito's side will begin their Africa campaign against the Tanzanians at the Stade Municipal Nouadhibou in Mauritania today.

The game will kick off at 16:00GMT.



Watch the game in the video below:



