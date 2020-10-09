LIVESTREAMING: Ghana versus Mali (Friendly match)

Black Stars players

For the first time in 2020, the Black Stars are in action. Far away in Turkey, Akonnor is taking charge his first Black Stars game which is a friendly match against Mali.

Boosted by the big money move of Thomas Partey to Arsenal, the Black Stars are taking their West African neighbours.



The game is the first of two friendly matches lined up as peparations for the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers later this year.



Akonnor has named his starting team with some three new players handed starting spots.



Alexander Djiku, Eugene Ansah and Tarique Fosu will be starting against Mali.

The team is led by skipper Andre Dede with regular faces Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Kasim Nuhu Adams featuring.



Mali have meanwhile been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic with five players being ruled out of the match.



Watch the livestreaming of the game below.



