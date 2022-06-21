5
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Burkina Faso (WAFU U-17 semifinals)

Video Archive
Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana take on Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU U-17 tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Starlets bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Nigeria on an opening day to beat Togo 3-0 in the second game and secured a semi-final spot.

Whereas the Baby Stallions, head into the game from the backdrop of a 100 per cent record, won all their group stage matches to finish top of Group B.

Both teams will be aiming to secure a ticket for the Africa U-17 Youth Tournament by progressing to the final.

Starlets head coach, Paa Kwasi Fabin has decided to field a strong starting eleven featuring goalkeeper Shaibu Issah.

Talented striker Abdul Razak Salifu is also starting and will be leading the lines for the Black Starlets this evening.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Camara, who has scored two goals in the tournament will lead Baby Stallions.

Watch the match video via the link below:



EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe