LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Guinea (U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers)

Watch live the actions as the Black Maidens of Ghana host their Guinean counterparts at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Maidens defeated the Guineans 3-1 in the first at the Stade Général Lansana Conté de Nongo in Conakry.



The game at home presents Ghana a chance to put the icing on the cake and claim a place at the FIFA World Cup.



The Maidens have appeared at the tournament 7 times with their best finish being 2012 edition

Watch the game being played at the Cape Coast Stadium below



