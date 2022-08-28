LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Nigeria CHAN qualifiers

The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Ghana host Nigeria at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for the first leg of the final qualification games for the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies under former Accra Great Olympics coach Annor Walker will be hoping to qualify for the Championship of African Nations for the first time in eight years.



Ghana haven't qualified for the tournament since 2014 despite playing in the finals of the maiden edition in 2009 but must do it at the expense of a revenge-seeking Nigerian team.



Ghana made it to the final qualifying round after sweeping aside Benin 4-0 in a two-legged tie.



The Black Galaxies beat Benin 3-0 in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before finishing the job in Cotonou in the reverse fixture to give Ghana a 4-0 win.

Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, scored twice against Benin and will be leading the Galaxies as the main man in today's game.



The Nigerians have revenge on their mind after Ghana denied them a chance to play in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



