LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Nigeria (WAFU U-20 Championship)

The Black Satellites were champions of the last edition of the sub-regional competition and went on to lift the 2021 African U20 Cup of Nations.

Ghana begin this year's edition in a Group B opener against Nigeria at the Stade de Général-Seyni-Kountché, the Satellites trail by a goal in the ongoing game.



The Black Satellites will then face Burkina Faso in the next group game on Saturday, May 14 at the same venue.

Line up for the game: Gregory Obeng; Augustine Agyeapong, Mohaison Mahmoud, Emmanuel Agyei, Eugene Amankwah, Emmanuel Annor, Moses Bawa Zuure, Mohammed Yahaya, Jonas Adjetey, Zubairu Ibrahim, Abdul Abdullah.



