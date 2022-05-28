1
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: Hasaacas Ladies vs Ampem Dakoa (Women's Premier League Final)

Hasaacas Ladies Vs Ampem Darkoa.png Hasaacas Ladies vs Ampem Darkoa

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Premier League holders Hasaacas Ladies lock horns with Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the final of the 2021/22 Women’s Premier League.

Hassacas thrashed Ampem Darkoa when the two sides met in last season's final, beating their rivals 4-0.

This season, Hassacas emerged as the southern champions of the WPL while Ampem Darkoa won the Northern Zone to set up another final between the two.

The reigning champions head into the game as invisible after going unbeaten through the season.

For Ampem Darkoa, they lost three matches and head into the game as underdogs.

The winner of the tie will earn a ticket to represent Ghana at next season’s CAF Women's Champions League.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies forward, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah who has scored 12 goals this season is expected to turn up while Hasaacas count on Doris Boaduwaa to do magic for the 'Doo' girls upfront.

Watch the match via the link below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats
The NPP regional chairman who lost after polling 78 votes
Most Free SHS graduates performing badly in university - Lecturer
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video
Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?
Bagbin takes on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
Prime areas some top NPP politicians acquired state lands
Related Articles: