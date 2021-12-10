LIVESTREAMING: Hasaacas Ladies vs Ampem Darkoaa (First Lady's Cup)

Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies take on Ampem Darkoa in the maiden edition of the first ladies cup in the Accra Sports Stadium.

The first Lady trophy is played in honour of Rebecca Akufo, the wife of Ghana President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Hasaacas Ladies have had a steller 2021 and would clinch their fifth trophy of the year if manage a win today.



The 'Doo' ladies have won the Ghana Women's Premier League, Women's FA Cup, Ghana Women's Super Cup, and WAFU Women's Champions League.

For Ampem Darkoa, a win will be revenge against Hasaacas after losing the Women's FA to Hasaacas in May.



