LIVESTREAMING: Hearts of Oak vs JS Saoura- Confederations Cup

Hearts of Oak face their Algerian counterparts, JS Saoura in the group stage play-off of the CAF Confederations Cup.
Hearts look to make amends against another North African side after Wydada Casablanca Knocked out the Phobians n the Champions League.
Heart of Oak are without a win in the last five matches but the same cannot be said about Saoura who have won three and drew 2 of their last five matches in all competition.
Hearts of Oak need a convincing win before the second leg but the Phobians have scored just three goals in their last five games. Soura have kept three clean sheets in their last five, conceding 2 goals.
The match is underway at the Accra Sports Stdaium.
Watch the match via the link below
