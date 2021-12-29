LIVESTREAMING: King Faisal vs Asante Kotoko

Wed, 29 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
King Faisal hosts Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in the MTN FA Cup round of 64.
Faisal would hope for an early season double win over Kotoko after beating the Reds 3-2 in the league.
For Kotoko, revenge is on the cards and would hope to make the finals this time after exiting the competition in the quarter-finals last term.
Both teams are in decent form with Faisal picking up one defeat in their last five games. The Insha Allah lads have won three of those drawing one.
Kotoko, on the other hand, holds a record of two wins two draws, and a defeat.
The game is already underway, watch via the link below:
