LIVESTREAMING: Morocco versus Ghana (Friendly match)

Ghana is playing Morocco

The game between the Black Stars of Ghana and Atlas Lions is underway at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco.

The Black Stars are preparing for the World Cup qualifiers and the game against the Moroccans is seen as a great preparatory match.



Skipper Andre Ayew is on the bench while his brother Jordan is leading the attack.



Daniel Amartey is starting in the heart of defence alongside Nicholas Opoku.

The midfield has Baba Salisu and Mohammed Kudus.



