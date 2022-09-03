12
LIVESTREAMING: Nigeria vs Ghana (CHAN Qualifiers)

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch live the actions at the Black Galaxies of Ghana play the CHAN Eagles of Nigeria in the last game of the 2022 CHAN Qualifiers.

Ghana won the first leg 2-0 and need to avoid a defeat at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to progress to the tournament.

The Black Galaxies come into the match with a 2-0 win in the first leg which was played in Ghana a week ago.

Nigeria on the other hand must overturn a 2-0 deficit to stand a chance of playing at this year's CHAN

Ghana XI vs Nigeria:

GK: Danlad Ibrahim

DF: Randoph, Korsah, Alhassan, Yiadom

MD: Kassim, Nsobilla, Bashiru, Awako (C),

ST: Abagna, Barnieh



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
