61
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: Nigeria vs Ghana (FIFA World Cup playoffs)

Video Archive
Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live streaming of the second leg of the FIFA World Cup play-off between Nigeria and Ghana.

The game is the last phase of the final qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will be hosted in Qatar.

In the first leg, nothing separated the two sides as the game today decides who among the two sides will qualify for the tournament.

The Black Stars will have plenty to play for against the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja as they aim at returning to the world stage with a win or a score draw.

The Super Eagles following the draw will need a win in order to qualify for their fourth consecutive appearance at the World Cup, which will be their 7th in total.

The crucial game could see a huge attendance following CAF's approval to allow the Abiola Stadium to host fans to its capacity.

Follow the live streaming via the link below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Related Articles: