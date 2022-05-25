0
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament debate match-fixing and betting in Ghana football

Video Archive
Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Parliament of Ghana is discussing the match-fixing scandal that has rocked the Ghana Premier League.

The MPs are having a bite of the issue after the Ghana Football Association issued a verdict, condemning Ashgold and Inter Allies to the Division 2 of Ghana football.

The two clubs were sanctioned heavily by the FA after they were found guilty of fixing their matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The FA also punished the chairman of Ashgold and the CEO of the club for masterminding the match manipulation.

The said match ended 7-0 between Ashgold and Inter Allies with Hashmin Musah of Inter Allies scoring some ridiculous own goal.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
I don’t speak again, I use text messages – Prof. Martey
Lick state property, don’t chew and swallow – Sir John’s friend KKD
You’re encouraging stupidity in the citizens – KKD fires government
US-based Ghanaian gospel musician dies on Accra-Washington flight
Mahama, Inusah Fuseini pop up in new documents on Achimota Forest Reserve
'You worked for every penny and block' - NPP MP 'celebrates' Sir John
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents