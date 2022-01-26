LIVESTREAMING: Parliament debates Ghana's performance at 2021 AFCON

The Parliament of Ghana is debating the factors that culminated in Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana suffered its worst-ever Africa Cup of Nations since 1963 as the Black Stars exited the competition from the group stages without winning a single game in a group that had Comoros, Gabon, and Morocco.



The Parliamentarians are debating on the issue of whether the Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac and his entire technical team should be relieved of their duties or be allowed to continue.



Others also want the members of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to resign from their post for supervising Ghana’s worst ever AFCON campaign despite the enormous logistical supports provided by the central government.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif will also be summoned before the house to give a detailed explanation of what happened in Cameroon.

The Minority side of the house is also demanding a presentation by the Sports Minister on Ghana's budget for the tournament.



Watch the video below as Parliament debates the AFCON issues:



