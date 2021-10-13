LIVESTREAMING: Pure FM Sports with Bright Kankam Boadu

Bright Kankam Boadu is the host of Pure FM Sports

Renowned sports journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu, popularly known as BKB, is live with another edition of the Pure Sports on Kumasi-based Pure 95.7 FM.

The weekly sports morning show hosted by the sports journalist discusses all the trending news in the world of sports.



In today's edition, the panelists will be discussing the just-ended FIFA World Cup qualifiers with emphasis on the Group G battle, as Ghana still trails South Africa by a point after the matchday four games.



Ghana currently occupies the second position in Group G after four games.

Kwabena Afriyie Obeng, known as Ob Trice (a law student), and Christian Adusei (professional teacher) are the regular pundits on the show.



Watch the show below:



