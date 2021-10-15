LIVESTREAMING: Pure FM Sports with Bright Kankam Boadu

Fri, 15 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Renowned sports journalist, Bright Kankam Boadu, popularly known as BKB, is live with another edition of the Pure Sports on Kumasi-based Pure 95.7 FM.
The weekly sports morning show hosted by the sports journalist discusses all the trending news in the world of sports.
In today's edition, popular comic actor, Simple Kan also known as the Ship Dealer will be on the show to entertain the listeners.
Kwabena Afriyie Obeng, known as Ob Trice (a law student), and Christian Adusei (professional teacher) are the regular pundits on the show.
Watch the show below:
