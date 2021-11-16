LIVESTREAMING: Pure FM Sports with Bright Kankam Boadu

Bright Kankam Boadu is the host of Pure FM Sports

Ace Ghanaian sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu is live with another edition of the Pure Sports on Kumasi-based Pure 95.7 FM.

The weekly sports morning show hosted by the journalist with close to two decades of experience in the sports journalism field discusses all the trending news in the world of sports.



This episode of Pure FM Sports will preview the upcoming finals in the CAF Women's Champions League between Hasaacas Ladies and Mamelodi Sundowns.



Hasaacas Ladies qualified to the final of the maiden edition of the AF Women's Champions League by beating ASFAR 2-1 in the semis finals.

Kwabena Afriyie Obeng 'Ob Trice'(a law student) and Christian Adusei (professional teacher) are the regular pundits on the show.



Watch today's episode in the post below:



