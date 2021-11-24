LIVESTREAMING: Pure FM Sports with Bright Kankam Boadu

Wed, 24 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ace Ghanaian sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu is live with another edition of the Pure Sports on Kumasi-based Pure 95.7 FM.
The weekly sports morning show hosted by the journalist with close to two decades of experience in the sports journalism field discusses all the trending news in the world of sports.
This episode of Pure FM Sports will preview the matchday five games in 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League.
The focus will be on Manchester City's home game against PSG at the Etihad Sports Stadium.
Kwabena Afriyie Obeng 'Ob Trice'(a law student) and Christian Adusei (professional teacher) are the regular pundits on the show.
Watch the show below:
