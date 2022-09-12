1
LIVESTREAMING: RC Kadiogo vs Asante Kotoko (CAF Champions League)

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two-time winners, Asante Kotoko, begin their campaign in the preliminary qualification games against Burkinabe giants RC Kadiogo on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo, will be playing his first game as the leader of the Porcupine Warriors in a CAF Champions League game against his former club.

New Asante Kotoko captain, Richard Boadu, has been named in the starting line-up alongside Richmond Lamptey and Enoch Morrison to form the 3-man midfield, while Isaac Oppong, George Mfegue, and Steven Mukwala lead the attack.

Danlad Ibrahim, Christopher Nettey, John Tedeku, Yusif Mubarik and Sherif Mohammed in the starting eleven.

Kotoko will host the second leg in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium between September 16 to 18 2022.

The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club.

