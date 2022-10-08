LIVESTREAMING: Real Bamako vs Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak begin their 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup campaign against Real Bamako on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Stade Modibo Kéïta in Mali.

The 2022 MTN FA Cup champions will face the Malians in the second round of the preliminary games in the CAF Confederation Cup and the winner of the tie will make it to the group stages of the competition.



The Phobians are going into the game with their newly appointed assistant coach, David Ocloo, after parting ways with the trophy-winning coach, Samuel Boadu, after just three games in the Ghana Premier League.



Ahead of the game, GhanaWeb takes a look at how Accra Hearts of Oak will line up in this game with three good goalkeepers (Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah, Eric Ofori Antwi) all available for selections.)



The club also traveled to Mali without midfielder Eric Esso, who started all of Accra Hearts of Oak's opening three games in the betPawa Premier League.

Accra Hearts of Oak have a rich history in the CAF Confederation Cup after winning the first edition in 2004 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, having beaten their rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties.



Watch the game below.



