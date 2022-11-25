1
LIVESTREAMING: Review of Ghana’s defeat to Portugal

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars kicked their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a painful defeat to Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in a game that has generated a lot of controversies.

Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari were on the scoresheet for Ghana while Cristian Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao scored for the Portuguese.

Ronaldo scored from the spot, which many believe the former Manchester United striker got the better of the referee Ismail Elfath by diving.

Also, there have been conversations that Leao’s goal should have been ruled out for an offside but the referee did not consult VAR in both instances.

Some Ghanaians, following the defeat, blamed head coach Otto Addo that his substitutions led the team down.

In this episode of GhanaWeb Mundial, we review the game and discuss all the major talking points as well as Ghana’s chances in the group.

Watch the show below.

