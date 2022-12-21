0
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: Sports Minister breaks down 2022 World Cup budget and expenditure

Mustapha Ussif New Sports Minister Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif is currently briefing the country on the floor of Parliament about the Black Stars' expenditure in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mustapha Ussif on Friday, November 4, presented Ghana's budget for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to Parliament with a target of reaching the semi-finals of the Mundial.

The Minister disclosed that the government has budgeted $14 million for the Black Stars' campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A breakdown of the budget indicates that Ghana is targeting a semi-final finish at the World Cup.

The budget for the semi-final is $14,184,100 million which when compared to the benefits Ghana will derive from finishing in the top four makes economic sense.

Watch the live streaming below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Related Articles: