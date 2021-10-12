LIVESTREAMING: Zimbabwe vs Ghana (2022 World Cup qualifiers)

The Black Stars already defeated the Warriors in Cape Coast on Saturday

The Black Stars of Ghana are hoping to keep pace with Group G leaders South Africa when they take on Zimbabwe for the second time in 72 hours.

The Black Stars already defeated the Warriors in Cape Coast on Saturday, but that was only half of the job as they now have to navigate past the same side away from home to keep the World Cup ambitions alive.



After losing to South Africa in matchday two of the qualifiers, the Black Stars are aware that every point matter and another slip on the road will only further complicate their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.



The Black Stars sit 2nd in Group G with 6 points – one point adrift of leaders South Africa after three round of matches.

