LIVEUPDATES: Dreams FC vs Hearts of Oak- Ghana Premier League WK10

Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed in action against Dreams FC

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League matchday 10 clash between Dreams FC and Acra Hearts of Oak at the Dawu.

The last meeting between the two at the Dawu Theather of Dreams, ended 2-0 in favour of Dreams FC. Hence, Hearts would want to avoid defeat this time.



The host lost 3-2 to King Faisal on Matchday 9 and will look to return to winning ways against the resurgent Hearts of Oak team.



Hearts of Oak secured their first win of the season against Elmina Sharks and proceeded to make it consecutive wins as they defeated Accra Lions at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Dreams FC currently lie 6th with 14 points, 5 ahead of Hearts who occupy 12th position with three games in hand.

A trip to Dawu carries mixed expectations for the defending Ghana premier league champions who have won just once in their previous four visits.



Follow the live updates







