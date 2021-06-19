LIVE UPDATES: Thunderbolt FC vs Asante Kotoko(MTN FA CUP)

Asante Kotoko SC

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 MTN FA Cup competition.

Second-tier side Thunderbolt FC will host giants Asante Kotoko at the Nana Afrane Okese Park (Ejisu) for the round of 32 tier.



The current holders of the competition face another lower-tier side after beating Bekwai Youth Academy in the round of 64.



Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto will be hoping to win the double in his first season in charge of the Porcupine Warriors and is expected to use his full squad for today’s encounter,

Follow the live updates below:



