LOC outdoors logo, mascot and website for 'Accra 2023'

The logo was named Akweley - a female Ga name for a twin

Source: GNA

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 13th Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana, has out-doored three major features for the competition.

The LOC at a beautiful ceremony in Accra on Thursday, dubbed “Kpoodziemo” meaning outdooring in Ga, saw the unveiling of a Logo, Mascot, and an official website for the competition.



The logo was named Akweley - a female Ga name for a twin, whilst, the mascot, an eagle, was named Akorkor – another female name for a twin, with the website named - Tawiah, the name of the child that comes after twins, all in the Ga Language.



Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports, who unveiled the three features commended the LOC for their hard work, commitment, and dedication towards the organization and hosting of the event.



The minister commended the LOC for coming up with the logo and mascot saying that it would begin the publicity and awareness creation for the Games.

He explained the eagle mascot represented a mentality of strength and braveness, while the Logo represented a symbol of African unity through sports and the website (www.accra2023ag.com) as a place for people to visit to gain more information on the African Games.



Fifty-Four African countries are expected to compete in the games, bringing with them more than seven thousand athletes and officials.



It would be staged at two venues; the Legon Sports Stadium and the Borteyman Sports Complex in August.



GNA