LOC releases Division One League Super Cup schedule for maiden off season competition

The Division One League Super Cup

The Local Organizing Committee of the Division One League Super Cup has released the schedule for the off-season competition.

The Division One League Super Cup specially created for the best performing clubs in the second tier League will see newly-promoted Premier League sides Real Tamale United, Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions joined by three second-placed teams, namely, Tano Bofoakwa, Skyy FC, and Tema Youth while two-third best-placed teams Berekum Arsenals and FC Samartex 1996 to compete for the title.



Per the schedule, the tournament will now kick off on Wednesday, October 13, and end on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Two venues, namely, Madina AstroTurf and McDan La Town Park will host the tournament.