La Stool and Traditional Council funds construction of Astroturf for La community

Astroturf

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

The La Stool and Traditional Council have cut sod for the construction of artificial turf at the La Wireless Cluster of School on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The project is aimed at unearthing talents and promoting sports development is being constructed by SAL construction and is expected to be ready in six months.



The Astroturf which is being funded by La Stool and Traditional Council will be fitted with floodlights, a thousand seating capacity, locker rooms, the main building with VIP as well as others.



Unlike other Astroturf projects, this particular one will have a multipurpose court for basketball, lawn tennis, a playing ground for children and a car park.



According to Nii Adjei Kofei IV, La Shikitele, the project is to add up to sports infrastructure in the La township.



He said, “The parks and playgrounds we have in Wireless Aviation is not suitable but as Chiefs, we took it upon ourselves to construct one for the people here as well.”

Julius Nii Darkofio Lamptey, the Technical Director of SAL Construction revealed that what the entire first phase of the project will entail as his firm will not compromise on quality and work within schedule.



“We are having a standard 11-aside Astroturf and a running track but that will be after they have been relocated and the dilapidated structures will go off. We are looking at 4-5months but a maximum of 6 months.”



SAL Construction has promised to use the best quality of grass approved by the world football governing body, FIFA, which is guaranteed to last for 12 years.



La Dadekotonpong Trust, Nii Fred Afful described the project as one which is timely and important as it would promote sports in the community. According to him, the youth of La should expect more projects like this in the community in the years ahead.



The scod cutting was attended by a number of chief and King Makers from La and its environs.