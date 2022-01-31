Lack of competent people, infrastructure, policy affecting sports development - Dr. Bello

Dr Bella Bello Bitugu is the Director of Sports at the University of Ghana

Technical advisor to the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, has reiterated that there are no sports in Ghana that can progress if it is not started from the grassroots.

Appearing on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the Sports Director at the University of Ghana underscored the need for us to concentrate on nurturing talents from the grassroots.



"To be able to nurture, develop, you need so many things including infrastructure, equipment, facilities, human resource, and competent minds."



He opined that Ghana lacks the needs human resources to help develop sports in the country.

Speaking to host Worlanyo Wallace, he bemoaned the lack of sports-related courses in our universities.



He said the courses usually studied in Ghana are limited to only physical education "when we could expand and have people study sports medicine, administration, sports psychology among others."



Dr. Bello maintained that these are the things that can help us develop sports in Ghana.