Lack of funds delaying completion of Navrongo multipurpose Youth and Sports Centre- Project Manager

The Navrongo multipurpose Youth and Sports Centre

Happy 98.9FM got in touch with the Project Manager for the Navrongo multipurpose Youth and Sports Centre.

According to him, lack of funds has led to the delay of the project which was supposed to be completed within nine months.



Just like the nine other multipurpose centres, Happy Sports visited, the project has stalled for several months due to a lack of funds.



The Project Manager for the Navrongo multipurpose Youth and Sports Center gave a detailed account of work done so far at the site.



“We are hoping that we will be paid to finish the first phase”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“There is a new Sports Minister and a new Chief Executive Officer for the National Youth Authority (NYA) and they must all evaluate things before the project can continue which could be one of the reasons for the delay”.

“We are just hoping that when we are paid we will get back to work on the site. We are at the latter part of the first phase”.



He mentioned that upon completion of the first phase, the facility can be used for games.



“There are Universities and Senior High schools that can use the facility when the first phase is completed.



He has appealed to the relevant bodies to release funds for the completion of the project.