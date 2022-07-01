Lack of pre-season affected our Africa campaign last season - Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Hearts of Oak has opened up on why their Africa campaign last season crashed.

The Phobians having won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season represented the country in CAF Champions League.



In the Champions League, Hearts of Oak failed to make a place in the group phase.



Having dropped into the Confederations Cup, Boadu and his charges suffered an embarrassing defeat and failed to make it to the group phase.



Speaking in an interview, the former Medeama SC gaffer reiterated that the lack of proper pre-season and injuries affected his side.

"Injuries were a major problem for us. New players did not get the time to have pre-season with the team," he said on Asempa FM.



"When we dropped from the Champions League, there was no time for us to prepare for the Confederation Cup.



"The Ghana Premier League was also in session so the pressure, injuries, and the lack of preseason affected our Africa campaign," he added.



Hearts of Oak will again represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup having won the FA Cup against Bechem United.