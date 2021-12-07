Lady Strikers coach rues poor officiating in Women’s Super-Cup final

Lady Strikers lost to Hasaacas Ladies

Lady Strikers coach not pleased with officiating in the final

Hasaacas Ladies defeat Lady Strikers 3-2 in the final of Women’s Super Cup



Coach Sanogo was happy with his player’s performance in the final



Head coach of Lady Strikers, Dauda Sanogo has expressed disappointment about officiating during the final of the Women’s Super-Cup at the Madina AstroTurf on Sunday.



The Lady Strikers lost the maiden edition of the title to Hasaacas Ladies after they were handed a painful 3-2 defeat.



Coach Sanogo disclosed in an interview after the game that the referee failed to attend to a Lady Strikers player who was injured at the time of Hasaacas Ladies scored their second goal.



He described the officiating as bias and poor against his side.

“It [Poor officiating] is something that has been rehearsed all the time against us because we were going to score when the referee called for play to stop in the first half because an opposition player was on the ground. But my player was down for one minute and she allowed play to continue and they went to score,” Sanogo told JoySports.



He added, “The explanation I heard from the assistant referee was that ‘the referee didn’t hear the communication’. But what was she doing with the flag? She could have raised it to get her attention to stop the game.



Lady Strikers were reduced to 10 after one of their players, Rita Oduro was grounded as a result of injury which gave Veronica to round the goalkeeper to score for Hasaaacas Ladies.



Despite the defeat Coach Sanogo was pleased with his player’s performance in the game.



