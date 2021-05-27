Lagos Bridge: Alternative roads to take as goment wan close Eko Bridge for 10 weeks

Thu, 27 May 2021 Source: www.bbc.com
Federal Goment of Nigeria wan begin emergency repairs of National Stadium bound of Eko Bridge from Costain to Alaka.
During dis period of repair, dem go close di bridge partially from Friday 4th June, to Friday 13th August, 2021, according to di statement Lagos state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.
Oga Oladeinde say di repair dey important to complete di rehabilitation works for di opposite side of di Bridge wey Federal Goment bin start earlier on.
Alternative road for Motorist during Eko Bridge Closure
Goment don provide alternative road for car owners to manage traffic during di period of repairs;
Goment say make car owners bear with dem and use dis diversion routes as e be di say dis repair work na to make transportation and movement dey stress-free for everybody inside Lagos state.
Dem add say dem go put traffic directions and road signals to reduce any inconveniences wey pipo go experience as di construction work dey go on.
