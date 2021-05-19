Lagos plan to combat Okada: Evritin you need to know about di new FLM buses

Dis buses na to fight wetin dem say na threat and palava by Okada riders

Lagos state Commissioner for information Gbanga Omotosho say goment don already map out plenti schemes wey pipo wey no get work fit register, get trained and begin do dia own business afta dem launch 500 units of di First and Last Mile (FLM) buses and oda capacity buses for standard routes.

Di koko be say goment ban okada and Keke for February 1 2020 sake of plenti accidents wey e dey cause. Goment also complain say okada riding no dey for di Lagos city master plan and say jaguda pipo dey use rob pipo.



Di ban no go down well with plenti pipo especially okada riders as dem enta streets to protest di ban. Many of di former riders begin find oda means of livelihood.



But with time, Okada begin resurface for some spots among di areas wey goment ban am.



Di riders dey collect as high as 1000 naira and above to ply major highways for di state. Plenti Okada related accidents return. Police begin dey clampdown on dem wey most times dey lead to clashes between di riders and di police.



With di introduction of di mini buses and di total ban on okada, lagos commuters don enta anoda phase of transportation experience with plenti uncertainties wey dey follow am.

Lagos state goment say di First and Last Mile, FLM buses go replace routes wey Okada bin dey ride for di state.



Dem also launch 100 BRT buses to replace di ones wey jaguda pipo burn down during di End SARS protest for Lagos.



According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, di new FLM mini buses go operate cashless policy wey mean say dem no go dey collect cash, na only pipo wey get card fit enta am.



How di buses go operate



Di first set of buses go start work, di 500 pieces.



Dem assemble di buses locally.

E go dey carri between seven and 11 passengers.



Di bus dey offer life insurance ontop any person wey enter am.



Goment don hand over di operation of di bus to operator wey go also handle pipo wey go dey drive di buses.



Di buses carry tracking device and data collection app.



Di drivers go first get certification from di Lagos state Drivers Institute, LASDRI.



Routes wey di new buses go dey ply

Di new mini bus scheme go ply 286 communities for di state.



Dem divide di operations into zones one to eight.



Ikeja and Ketu (Zone 1), Oshodi, Mushin, and Surulere (Zone 2), Berger, Yaba and Oyingbo (Zone 3) and Lagos Island, Ajah and Ibeju Lekki (Zone 4).



Odas na Iyana-ipaja and Agege (Zone 5), Mile 2, Iyana-Iba and Ajeromi (Zone 6), Ikorodu (Zone 7) and Epe and Badagry (Zone 8).



Di first zones to start work immediately na Zones 2,3,4,5, and 7.



Di govnor tok say di ban ontop use of Okada still dey for 15 local governments and 11 highways and dem go punish any pesin wey disobey di ban.

Di LGA's na Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LGA, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate LCDA, and Coker-Aguda LCDA.



Odas na Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo, LCDA, Ojodu LCDA, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, and Iru-Victoria Island LCDA, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.



