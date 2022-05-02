Lakeside Village CEO, brand ambassador Agbeko support Asamoah Gyan book launch

Lakeside Village is noted for supporting sports development in the country

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Renowned property investment and developers, Lakeside Village CEO, Dr Ben Yartey and its brand ambassador Joseph KingKong Agbeko, were among high profile dignitaries that rallied support for the Asamoah Gyan Book Launch in Accra on Saturday.

The duo supported the well-attended event with several thousands of Cedis.



And to the CEO of Lakeside Village, the gesture was to support the former Ghana captain for his immense contribution to football development in Ghana and beyond.



His contribution went into the event's history books as the only real estate developer to support the event.

Likewise, the former IBF Bantamweight champion Agbeko left the ceremony as the only sports personality to support the football legend.



The multiple award-winning CEO said," To say Asamoah Gyan has contributed his quota to football in Ghana and beyond is an understatement, he is a real legend and needs to be celebrated. The amount Lakeside village injected, although huge, is our contribution to say Ayeeko for his contribution to the sport that brings us all together."



Lakeside Village is noted for supporting sports development in the country.