Lakeside Village, Net Village and Joseph Agbeko officially invite ex president Mahama to Fight Night launch

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

A high-powered delegation from Lakeside Village led by Dr Bernard BNA Yartey, CEO of Net 36 Vista and its brand ambassador Joseph KingKong Agbeko made a courtesy call on former president John Mahama at his office.

The courtesy call was to officially extend a special invitation to the statesman for the launch of Joseph Agbeko Fight Night Launch scheduled for the Bukom Square this Saturday 13th August 2022.



The former president, a boxing lover lauded the organizers of the event and urged other corporate organizations to follow Lakeside Village’s shining example.



The Lakeside Village boss expressed his gratitude to the former president for his warm reception and decision to grace the event with his heavy presence.



It is the brainchild of former International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion, Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko, to support the community with his rich boxing experience.



The occasion will also see the launching of the Agbeko Foundation - a boxing programme that will pit boxers, both amateur and juvenile together twice in a year.

He said ahead of the event that, “It is designed to create opportunities for young fighters in the country. Boxers who will excel would be inducted and absorbed into the Agbeko Academy.



"The selected ones would be groomed and handed tutorial aimed at making them better boxers and future world champions."



Expected to grace the event are traditional leaders and some dignitaries.



The launch has received support by way of sponsorship from established real estate company - Lakeside Village, Net Village and Rosewood.