Lakeside Village celebrates Joseph King Kong Agbeko in style

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Lakeside village, one of the esteemed brands of Net 36 Vista on Saturday honoured and celebrated the Ghanaian boxer Joseph Kingkong Agbeko in a spectacular dinner at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The dinner Gala which drew high profile personalities from the political, Diplomatic Corp, legislative, judiciary, traditional rulers, business executives entertainment, clergy and sports fraternities was specifically designed in honour of the Ghanaian professional boxing legend.



According to the organizers, they honoured the former two-time International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Champion for his achievements as a professional boxer, his contribution to the boxing industry, and also as the brand ambassador for Lakeside Village.



Lakeside Village, a renowned and trusted brand organized and solely sponsored the celebration.

It was the deputy chief of staff who stood in for President Nana Akufo-Addo as the Special Guest of Honour. He lauded organizers of the event for recognizing and celebrating the achievements of the former World beater.



Winning and dining climaxed the celebration with live band music perfectly delivered by the Military band.



Also in attendance with great live performances for the well-organized event were Kofi Kinaata and Mr Drew, who endeared themselves to the audience with their respective deliveries.