Lalas Abubakar scores in Colorado Rapids away win at Houston Dynamo

Ghana international Lalas Abubakar

Ghanaian defender, Lalas Abubakar scored his second goal of the MLS campaign when Colorado Rapids saw off Houston Dynamo away on Sunday.

Abubakar scored the first goal as Rapids recorded a 3-1 win over Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.



The 26-year-old central defender opened the scoring of the match as early as the 5th minute when he headed in a corner delivery by Jack Price.



Dynamo drew level on the stroke of halftime as Fafa Picault scored from the spot.

Rapids restored their lead in the 60th through Colombian forward Michael Barrios before Argentinian forward Braian Alejandro Galvan sealed the victory 10 minutes from full-time.



Abubakar has now scored two goals in 10 appearances in the MLS this season.