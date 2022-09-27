Lamptey, Kamaldeen, two others who could miss Ghana's game against Nicaragua

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey(red) in action against Brazil

Black Stars could be without four players for their game against Nicaragua at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Spain.

The four players include Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, Kamaldeen Sulemana and deputy skipper Thomas Partey.



Alexander Djiku, Tariq Lamptey, and Kamaldeen Sulemana are doubtful for the game while Thomas Partey is outrightly ruled due to a knee injury.



Djiku, Lamptey, and Kamaldeen reportedly picked up slight injuries during the team's second training session in Spain ahead of the game on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



The duo are therefore expected to miss the match due to precautionary reasons.



Meanwhile, for Thomas Partey, he has been granted permission to return to Arsenal after his knee flared up during warm-up for Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Brazil.



He was not part of the squad that travelled from France to Spain and is therefore unavailable for the game.

The match comes off on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 18:00 GMT kick-off time.



