Lapses from the friendly match against France have been corrected - Coach Ben Fokuo

Black Princesses

The national team head coach of the Ghana U20 Women’s team, Coach Ben Fokuo has disclosed that the mistakes identified in the friendly match against France have been corrected.

The Black Princesses team last month suffered a 5-0 defeat to their counterpart from France in a friendly ahead of the 2022 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup.



Just days before the start of the tournament, Coach Ben Fokuo says his team has corrected its shortcomings.



“After the France game we sat down and looked at the lapses in the team and did some correction. In our training sessions, you can tell the players are shaping up nicely before our next game. We have learnt a lot from the game against France and there have been some corrections,” the Black Princesses head coach said.

He added, “Our next friendly will be a different game compared to the one against France as I know the players have worked on themselves and making sure our next friendly will be a good test before the tournament starts.”



The Black Princesses will engage in a low-profile friendly in Costa Rica on Friday, August 5, before the tournament kick starts on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



