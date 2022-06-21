Laryea Kingston: Meet the beautiful wife and children of the former Black Stars player

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston and his wife

For many Ghanaians, the decision of Serbian Coach, Ratomir Dujkovic, to drop Laryea Kingston from his squad for Ghana's maiden appearance at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany came as a big surprise.

Despite his performance in the qualifiers leading to the World Cup, Laryea Kingston was the biggest casualty after the squad was announced but Ghanaians forgave Dujkovic because his team excelled in the 2006 Mundial.



Born on November 7, 1980, in Ghana's capital city Accra, Laryea Kingston was one of the most exciting players to watch in the Black Stars in the 2000s.



Young Laryea started his career (both youth and professional) with Ghanaian giants Accra Great Olympics and became one of the most successful players of his generation.



He played for some of the best clubs in Europe and was very active in the Black Stars after making his debut in 2002.



Laryea Kingston played for the Ghana national team for close to a decade, making 41 appearances and scoring 6 goals from 2002 to 2010.

Aside from being a successful footballer, Laryea is also a family man who has been married for close to two decades, and he speaks so highly of his wife whenever he gets the opportunity.



In July 2017, Laryea Kingston, in an interview with Fiifi Banson on the Football Legends Night Show, credited his wife for masterminding his career success by serving as his chief counsellor.



Laryea has four children namely, Jacob, Gerald, Beyonce, and the last born, Scott.



His eldest son, Jacob is also a professional footballer and caught the attention of Ghanaians when he played for Great Olympics in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Below are photos of Laryea Kingston's playing career, his wife, and children as compiled by GhanaWeb.