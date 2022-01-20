Laryea Kingston blames Milovan Rajevac for Ghana's poor performance at 2021 AFCON

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Don't blame the players - Laryea Kingston on Ghana's AFCON disaster

Comoros eliminate Ghana from AFCON



Ghana exited the AFCON group stage for the first time in 15 years



Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston has attributed Black Stars' shambolic performance at the African Cup of Nation(AFCON) to a lack of a clear pattern of play instituted by the head coach, Milovan Rajevac.



According to Laryea, the technical team should take the blame for the embarrassing turn of events in Cameroon and not the players.



Ghana could not progress to the knockout stage after a 3-2 defeat to Comoros sent the four-time champions packing.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Silver FM, Laryea Kingston refused to blame the players for the poor showing in Cameroon.

“I can’t blame the players entirely for what happened. We have to have a good technical team that will guide them. The players only execute what they are told on the pitch,” Laryea Kingston told Silver FM.



“The minnows who are causing up shocks at the tournament have good men on their technical bench that’s why. I agree with such an assertion. That’s why I insist we should limit the blame on the players." He added



The former Hearts of Oak midfielder continued that the Black Stars technical bench was uncertain about their tactical directives.



“I agree with the majority of Ghanaians that the technical team let us down. If you change formation in all your three matches, it means you don’t have belief in what you have.



“As a technical person, I saw no hint that the team had a certain pattern of play instituted by the Coach,” he concluded.



Ghana following their early exit record what is their worst performance at the AFCON in 59 years as well as their first group stage exit since 2006.