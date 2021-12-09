Laryea Kingston confident Black Stars will play in 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana winger, Laryea Kingston is confident of Black Stars chances of playing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions will draw one of Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria or Tunisia in the final round of the World Cup Qualifiers.



According to the former Hearts of Oak winger, the Black Stars will be able to deliver when it matters most and qualify for the competition.



“One thing I have noticed about Ghana is that when it matters most, that’s when they deliver,” he said on Citi FM.



“When they were going to play South Africa in the last game, a lot of people didn’t have belief in the team.

“We know how to play these type of games, we have been there before and I think we have a solid management, that have been there before.



“Milovan Rajevac has taken us to the World Cup before, so he is capable of qualifying us once again.



“I know we are going to meet top teams on the continent in the play-offs but they also have a lot of respect for us and we need to take advantage of that,” he added.