0
Menu
Sports

Laryea Kingston confident Otto Addo will succeed as Ghana coach

24202220938 Sxoaredq5l Exclusive Otto Addo Accepts Black Stars Job After Talks With Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston is highly optimistic Otto Addo will succeed as Ghana coach.

Otto Addo replaced Milovan Rajevac as Ghana's coach after Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac failed to progress to the last 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, finishing bottom of their group.

He led qualified the Black Stars to their fourth World Cup appearance following a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the final play-offs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to progress on the away goals rule.

Kingston said as quoted by Footballghana.com: "Otto Addo has been in an elite environment as a coach for a very long time at Borussia Dortmund.

"He was a transitional coach for FC Nordsjælland for four years before moving back to Dortmund so when you look at him, he's been in an elite footballing environment so he knows what it takes to compete.

"He knows what it takes to build a team. So for me, I have a lot of confidence in him because of his experience and the backroom staff that he's surrounded himself with, the likes of George Boateng, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani they also have experience," the 41-year-old added.

"Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, I have been with him at Right to Dreams for a very long time. He coached and won the league with Kumasi Asante Kotoko. He has experience. He is a CAF instructor as well so he knows what it takes to help Otto Addo achieve his goal."

Coach Addo became the first Ghanaian to have represented Ghana at the World Cup and also qualified the team for the Mundial as a coach.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: