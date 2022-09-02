Laryea Kingston set to be named coach of Ghana’s u-17 team - Report

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston, could be named as coach of Ghana’s u-17 team, the Black Starlets by the Ghana Football Association.

The reports of Laryea Kingston becoming the next Black Starlets coach come after he resigned from his role as coach at Right to Dream on Thursday.



Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin has been the coach of the Black Starlets in recent times, but the team has failed to perform in big games.



The Black Starlets failed to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] after failing to make it to the final of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations, which was held in Cape Coast.



The last time the team made it to any tournament was the 2017 U17 AFCON and World Cup, which were staged in Gabon and India respectively.

With the Ghana Football Association [GFA] looking for a new direction for the team, Laryea Kingston appears to be the most probable for the u-17 team.



The former Hearts of Oak player attained his coaching license and joined the Right to Dream Academy in 2019.



Laryea Kingston led Danish giants FC Nordsjaelland [a senior team for Right to Dream Academy]'s youth team to win the J-League Youth Cup in Japan.



