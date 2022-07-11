0
Menu
Sports

Laryea Kingston urges Ghana FA to convince more players to switch nationality

Laryea Kingston Rexona Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana midfielder, Laryea Kingston has urged the Ghana Football Association to convince more players to switch nationality ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder said it will help the Black Stars have a formidable team for the 2022 World Cup.

The Ghana FA last week announced the nationality switches of five players, who will be available for selection in September for the upcoming future assignments.

Inaki Williams (Atletico Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) and Mohammed Salisu headline the list of players available for selection for the Black Stars.

"We all have to convince them to come and play for us. They are playing well. They are Ghanaians like what we did with Kevin-Prince Boateng to come and play in 2010 World Cup, I think it's something that will help us a lot," he said as quoted by Footballghana.com.

"I was so much happy when I heard the news. We have to make it happen. Mohammed Salisu is also doing tremendously well. All those players have to come on board so that we will have a solid team to go to the World Cup in Qatar." he added.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: