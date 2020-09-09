Sports News

Laryea Kingston urges young players to take advantage of new football pitches to develop talent

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston, has urged young footballers in the country to take advantage of the newly constructed football pitches across the country to develop their talents.

The former Black Stars player who was present at the launch of the UPSA Astro-Turf on Friday bemoaned the difficulties he and other players had to go through accessing quality football pitches to nurture their football skills as young players.



He said, “It’s a good thing for everyone in Ghana, we didn’t get this during our days, and we found it difficult controlling balls with our feet. But with the construction of pitches in the country, it's developing players and has made things much easier and it will help them to develop very fast.”

Laryea Kingston also hailed the government’s efforts in constructing sports infrastructures across the country.



“The management of astroturf is better than natural grass, it only needs a little water. It also makes the ball run fast which is good for players so I will urge authorities to go ahead and construct more of these football pitches, the former Hearts of Oak player concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.