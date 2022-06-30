0
Last season’s Africa campaign was a learning curve– Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan

Mohammed Alhassan Ggh.jpeg Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan has said that they have learnt their lessons from their disastrous African campaign in the 2021/2022 season.

The Phobians will be representing Ghana in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup after beating Bechem United to clinch the MTN FA Cup title.

The rainbow boys successfully defended their FA Cup title after coming from behind to beat Bechem United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

“Last season's African campaign was a learning point; I don’t think what happened to us will happen again."

"We have a good technical team so I think they are going to sit us down and find solutions to the problems that led to the humiliating defeats in Africa,” he told Wontumi FM.

Accra Hearts of Oak have now won the MTN FA Cup title on 12 occasions.

Source: footballghana.com
