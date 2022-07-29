0
Late Chelsea kit man Eric Asiedu laid to rest

Eric Asiedu 56789 Late Chelsea kit man, Eric Asiedu

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian kit man, Eric Asiedu Ofei, who died during the offseason, was laid to rest on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The Ghanaian, who was well-liked at Chelsea during his time there, was buried in Ghana.

Chelsea U-18s paid tribute to the ever-smiling Eric Asiedu during their pre-season friendly against Coventry at Cobham on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The first team, on the other hand, paid their respects during a training session on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

His passing brought great grief among the Chelsea Academy graduates as well as the current and former staff who worked with Asiedu at the club. They took to social media to bid farewell to the Ghanaian.

He joined Chelsea in 2013, serving the Blue family, mostly at the Academy level until his passing.

According to Asiedu Mends, his nephew and social media influencer, the kit man came to Ghana for a two-week vacation. Unfortunately, he died on June 7, 2022.



